Suspected human remains found along Johnson County road in Alvarado, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after suspected human remains were discovered along a road in Alvarado.

Deputies made the discovery in the 3200 block of County Road 208, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the remains belong to a woman, but the person's identity has not been determined.

"At this time, only limited information is available, and the investigation remains active," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "No additional details regarding the individual's identity, cause of death, or the circumstances surrounding the discovery are being released at this stage."

CBS News Texas

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, and Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office are working together on the investigation.

"The Sheriff's Office asks the public to avoid speculation while investigators work to establish the facts," the release said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.