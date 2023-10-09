Human remains found behind building in west Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human skeletal remains were found behind a business in the 12000 block of Camp Bowie West Blvd Monday morning.

Crime scene units were dispatched to the business around 9:30 a.m. after a caller found the remains behind a business in the area. According to authorities, the remains were located in an area where they were not easily visible to business patrons or drivers passing by.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner was given custody of the remains after investigators collected evidence from the scene.

The medical examiner now will determine the details regarding the death of the individual and notify the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.