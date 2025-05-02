How former Idaho state trooper Dan Howard was arrested for his wife's murder

Kendy Howard was found dead in her bathtub. While dispatched as a suicide, clues at the scene made Kootenai County authorities suspicious. Here's a look at the case:

A 26-year marriage

Dan and Kendy Howard Brian Wilkins

Dan and Kendy Howard had been married since 1994. By 2021, Dan Howard had gone from working as an Idaho State Trooper to working in the Alaskan oil fields for three weeks at a time.

Kendy seeks divorce

Kendy Howard Brian Wilkins

On Jan. 28, 2021, just five days before she died, Kendy Howard picked Dan Howard up from the airport and told him she wanted a divorce. She described Dan's reaction to a friend as having been "not good."

Dan Howard's call to 911

Dan Howard was once a Idaho State Police trooper. Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney

On the night of Feb. 2, 2021, at 10:43 p.m., Dan Howard called 911, screaming Kendy had shot herself. "She's in the bathtub dead ..."

The call was dispatched as a suicide.

Dan Howard at the scene

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy Miranda Thomas was one of the first responders to arrive at the Howards' home. Kootenai County District Court

Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy Miranda Thomas was one of the first officers to arrive. Thomas said she witnessed Dan Howard screaming, crying and gagging.

Kendy Howard found in the bathtub

Kendy Howard was found dead in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

A packed duffle bag

Deputy Thomas noticed a packed duffle bag filled with women's clothing at the bottom of the stairs at the Howard home. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Thomas noticed a duffle bag with what she said seemed to be women's clothing packed inside. "Was someone planning on leaving the house?" she said.

A clue on the dryer

When first responders arrived to the Howard home, the clothes dryer was running. It was full of clean bath towels and mats. Kootenai County District Court

Kootenai County Sheriff's Detective Jerry Northrup said that in the dryer he observed "bathmats and towels ... and they were still somewhat warm," which he said led him to question when the cycle had been started.

How did Kendy Howard really die?

Kendy Howard's own pistol which was found at the bottom of the tub. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Kendy Howard's gun was found in the bathtub. Investigators said they would have expected to see a lot more blood in the bathtub if she had been alive when she was shot.

Kendy's daughter accuses Dan Howard

Kendy Howard's daughter, Brooke Wilkins. CBS News

When Dan Howard called his stepdaughter Brooke Wilkins with the news of Kendy's death, investigators said they could overhear Wi accuse Dan of killing her mother. Despite their suspicions, detectives said there was not enough evidence at the scene to arrest Dan.

Dan Howard arrested

In April 2023, Dan Howard was charged with murder. He was also charged with domestic battery from an incident seven months before Kendy's death. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

It took two years for prosecutors to build their case. In July, 2023, Dan Howard was arrested and charged with Kendy Howard's murder.

Dan Howard on trial

Dan Howard at his trial for the murder ofn his wife Kendy. Pool

On March 4, 2024, the trial of Dan Howard began. The prosecution claimed Dan had killed Kendy by putting her in a carotid restraint hold – a maneuver he had learned in his law enforcement training. The defense maintained that Kendy's death was a suicide. After 10 days of testimony, 62 witnesses, and just over eight hours of deliberations, a verdict was reached.

Dan Howard found guilty

On March 19, 2024, the jury found Dan Howard guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.

Life in prison

Dan Howard make a plea for leniency at his sentencing. Pool

At Dan Howard's sentencing hearing in May 2024, Judge Lamont Berecz told him, "You killed a mother. You killed a grandmother. You killed a sister ... You snuffed that out because of your own pride, greed, and anger." Dan Howard was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.