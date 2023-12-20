How big are the North Texas mall crowds and how busy are the stores?

NORTH TEXAS - This holiday shopping season is also the biggest buying season for North Texas retailers who rely on you to put your shopping carts in overdrive.

So, how big are the mall crowds and how busy are the stores?

It's the retail format for growing North Texas communities: The town center.

"It's very busy," said Gala Sanders, a Hillside Village shopper. "When I pulled in, I thought it was going to be good! Was packed like a Saturday.

Sanders and hundreds more with their families are filling up the walking paths and parking lots of Cedar Hill's Hillside Village Town Center.

The mid-week shoppers on Wednesday appear to be bringing the seasonal gift these merchants depend on: spenders and buyers.

"People are spending money, and the lines are very long," said Erin Miller, a Hillside Village shopper. "It took us three times around to find a parking spot."

"I feel like it's Christmas, it's a special holiday, so everyone is like, 'I don't care how much money I spend,'" said Daniela Mejia, a Hillside Village shopper. "It's a family thing."

The operators for Hillside Village say if this southern Dallas County shopping center acts as an economic indicator, it will be a merry Christmas for merchants and retailers.

"We are seeing a strong turnout, usually shopping it's slower at the beginning of the week, but as holidays get closer we see more heavy shopping, even at the beginning of the week," said Renee Tims, with Hill's Hillside Village Town Center.

The crowd is expected to multiply over the next four days - those with holiday budgets or not.