3 juveniles, including 11 and 12-year-old, arrested in connection with Houston bank robbery, officials say

Three juveniles, aged 11, 12 and 16, were arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery in Houston last week.

"All three suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody," charged locally with robbery by threat, FBI Houston said on social media.

Because they are juveniles, no additional identifying details will be released, the FBI added.

FBI Houston tweeted photos of the so-called "little rascals" on March 14, saying they had robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. The photos showed the suspects, two of whom were wearing hoodies, walking through what appeared to be the bank reception area.

Photo released by the FBI shows three young robbery suspects in Houston, ages 11, 12 and 16. FBI

The FBI wrote in its initial post the trio had "left the bank on foot."

The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. local time, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reported.

According to KHOU, FBI officials said the boys threatened the teller, though witnesses said they didn't see any weapons. They left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.