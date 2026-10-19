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House fire reported in Fort Worth, heavy smoke seen from news chopper

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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First responders are on the scene of a reported house fire in Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, the CBS News Texas chopper shows.

Video from the 2800 block of NW 28th Street shows heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home and the remains of the frame of a structure. Many large items in the backyard are also visibly burned and smoking. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. One house and two sheds are on fire. One person has been treated on the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

Fort Worth house fire oct. 19 2026

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