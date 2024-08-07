Hottest day of the year ahead for North Texans

A brief cooldown will usher North Texas into the weekend

A brief cooldown will usher North Texas into the weekend

A brief cooldown will usher North Texas into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Heat is the name of the game on Wednesday. The hottest day of the year is in store for North Texans.

The 100-degree day count for 2024 sits at 11 and more will be added to that Wednesday and Thursday with the forecasted heat on the way.

CBS News Texas

While the humidity will be lower on Wednesday, there will be enough moisture in place that the "feels-like" temperatures could reach as high as 108 degrees in some spots of Dallas-Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas

That's why the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Wednesday afternoon and through Thursday.

CBS News Texas

With the "feels-like" temperature forecast to potentially be near 109 degrees on Thursday, there may be an alert in place for the dangerous heat.

CBS News Texas

The heat dome builds over the next few days and the axis of the high pressure will be over North Texas on Friday into Saturday. However, there will be a small weakness in the ridge of high pressure and as a result, high temperatures drop to the upper 90s Friday through Sunday.

One forecast model is a bit more bullish on bringing in rain on Saturday into Sunday but it is mainly contained to the northeast sides of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Then next week, widespread triple digits are back in the forecast. It can get hot in North Texas and while this heat will be the hottest so far this year, it doesn't compare to the high temperatures in the past – 120 degrees is the hottest temperature recorded in Texas back in 1936. At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the hottest temperature recorded was 113 degrees on both June 26 and 27 in 1980.

CBS News Texas

The August heat is just ramping up as well as a drier pattern.

CBS News Texas