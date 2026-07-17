Hill Country wildlife rescuer braves raging floodwaters to save every animal on her property

A Hill Country wildlife rescue is picking up the pieces after this week's catastrophic flooding – and the owner says she survived one of the most frantic, terrifying moments of her life to save every animal on the property.

Katie Buck, who runs Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab along the Guadalupe River, had only seconds to react when a creek running through her land suddenly turned into a raging torrent. Instead of heading for higher ground, she ran toward the water.

CBS News Texas

Buck said the surge came so fast she could barely stay on her feet. Hundreds of animals were in cages near the creek – chickens, turkeys, hawks, pigs, rabbits, parrots, turtles, and more. Some could escape quickly. Others were trapped as water rose around them.

One of the most dangerous rescues involved a porcupine whose cage was filling with water. Buck carried the animal out with her bare hands.

"I had no gloves, I had nothing," she said. "I had to bear‑hug her and walk through the water to get her to higher ground. I ended up with some quills in my arm and a couple of nibbles… but we saved her."

When the water receded, Buck discovered that every animal had survived. But her 10‑year‑old rescue operation was left in shambles.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I watched things disappear in the middle of the night."

Even as she works to rebuild enclosures and clear debris, injured wildlife continues to arrive – including a young deer brought in for treatment.

Volunteers have stepped in to help remove debris, rebuild housing, and calm animals shaken by the ordeal. Buck said she believes the animals understood she was trying to help.

Still, she worries about what the next summer might bring.

"Life on the river… I hope it's not like this every year," she said. "It was devastating. I hope to never see it again. But if we go through it again, we'll do it again to save them."