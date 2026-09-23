Highway 287 closed after garbage truck crashes into bridge overpass in Fort Worth, officials say

Highway 287 is closed in both directions after a garbage truck hit a bridge overpass, killing the driver Wednesday night, officials said.

Crews were called to the 3500 block of Highway 287, also known as Martin Luther King Freeway, around 6 p.m. for a crash, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The truck was exiting the highway when it struck several supporting pillars of the highway bridge over Erath Street. Fort Worth FD said. The driver was ejected and declared dead on the scene. The fire department said the passenger is in critical condition.

At Highway 287, also known as Martin Luther King Freeway, and Erath Street, all lanes are closed at Erath Street. Southbound drivers are being forced to exit at Berry Street. Northbound drivers are being forced to exit Miller Street.

The main lanes will be closed overnight. Officials have not yet said when the highway will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.