Highland Park group works to preserve historic Dallas homes amid demolition trend

Some of Highland Park's most cherished homes have been demolished in recent years, with new builds going up in their place.

But now, one group is taking a different approach, hoping to preserve a piece of history while inspiring others to do the same.

For more than a century, the Highland Park estate off Lakeside Drive has added character and charm to the neighborhood.

"It's a 1924 Anton Korn home. It's an Italian Renaissance style home," said Charlie White, Vasari director of branding and strategic communications.

"For me, the front of the house is iconic in Dallas," said Roman Piotrowski, Vasari founder and creative director. "The facade of the house is original ... Some of the crown molding is original, the windows and the doors."

The team behind the "House of Vasari" said in recent years, several architecturally significant homes in the area have been demolished, including the Mushroom House and Cox Mansion.

It's a trend they're hoping to reverse, starting with the home off Lakeside Drive.

"These homes are so important," White said. "These late 1800s, early 1900s. Once they're gone, they're gone forever and to preserve them is incredibly important because they are the soul of our city ... The work that was created hundreds of years ago just can't be replicated."

"It's cost-prohibitive, so for instance if you were to remake this crown, the price point would be so expensive now compared to the new construction," Piotrowski said. "That's why people don't do it."

So now, the goal is to preserve the past while making room for the future.

"We're planning to keep all the original architecture," said Piotrowski. "And then the whole house is having an overhaul in terms of a cosmetic remodel, new floors, new kitchens, new bathrooms, paint finishes."

They'll be sharing updates on social media and hosting open houses so the community can be a part of the transformation.

"They need to see, feel, be part of it," Piotrowski said.

In total, the restoration project is expected to take about a year. The hope is that it will inspire others to see the value in saving what already stands.