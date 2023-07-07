High temps, chances of storms in your weekend weather forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking hot weather for your weekend, along with a slight chance of storms in parts of North Texas.

As we move through this Friday, you can expect mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, although it will feel like triple digits. Communities along the Red River could see a few isolated storms Friday, rolling out of Oklahoma. Most of North Texas will be dry, but we'll track the potential for storms closely today.

Friday evening, there will be mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 70s.

This weekend, there's not expected to be a washout, but a few showers and storms will be possible, due in part to a cold front nearby and our upper-level flow pattern.

That pattern will keep us a bit unsettled this weekend. In fact, on Saturday, there will be partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers and storms. Areas along the Red River will have the best chance to see storms on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temps near 105 degrees.

On Sunday, the cold front will be closer to the Metroplex, which will give a slightly higher threat for storms. The chance for rain is 30%. Otherwise, expect partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temps near 102 degrees.

A few isolated showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Then, temperatures will soar into the low 100s by Wednesday and Thursday.