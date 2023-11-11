High School students clean historic headstones for Black Veterans

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Local civil rights leaders want to bring more attention to a neglected burial ground for Black servicemen at Antioch Life Park cemetery in Grand Prairie. So, some students at South Grand Prairie High School volunteered their time for a special Veterans Day gesture.

Yolanda Tyler doesn't know the man who's headstone she's cleaning. But as a military veteran herself, they share a common bond.

"All veterans should be treated with respect and honor," she said.

Respect and honor are what volunteers like Tyler are trying to bring to the more than a century old Antioch Life Park cemetery in Grand Prairie.



Among those buried, 92 Black Army veterans whose only lasting symbol of their military service exists here.

We first brought attention to this cemetery 2 years ago. It had been neglected for decades with no money for maintenance and a stark contrast to DFW National Cemetery that sits on the opposite side of Mountain Creek Lake.

Today, South Grand Prairie High School students picked up trash and placed American flags at markers on the day before we honor Veterans.

Dallas County Constable Eddie Brown wanted his young son to also be part of it.

"I wanted to let him know that there's individuals out here that deserve respect and fought for our country," he said.

A fundraising campaign last year for new headstones at the unmarked graves of several veterans paid for some improvements. But there are still so many other grave sites and markers of veterans out here that are at serious risk of either coming out of the ground or being covered up by it.

"Until people get in their heart, that all of these individuals serve their country at Antioch Life Park, that their sacrifices matter, I think then we'll start moving forward," said Angela Luckey with the Grand Prairie NAACP.

The VA has told caretakers of Antioch Life Park that it's up to federal and state lawmakers to approve the money needed for repairs which means it take someone who cares as much as this Navy veteran for meaningful change here.

"What people need to understand is memorial cemeteries are not just landmarks," Tyler said.