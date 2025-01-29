Heavy, widespread rain and flooding threat overnight in North Texas: First Alert Weather Day

NORTH TEXAS – Wednesday has featured gray skies and light but steady rain. It's certainly been a crummy day, weather-wise, but the rain will pick up in intensity overnight.

The cluster of storms is currently moving through Tarrant County. It will contain heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas, including all four metro counties, through Thursday morning.

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible overnight, which is why our First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the event and covering it on our 24/7 stream. However, it's looking more likely that some isolated higher rainfall amounts will be possible - potentially as much as 7 inches of rain.

We're expecting the rain and storms to pick up in coverage and intensity after 8 p.m., continuing through Thursday morning.

While a few stronger storms will be possible overnight, the main concern will be flooding.

The good news is we will likely be done with our First Alert Weather Day by midday Thursday, as the rain and storms will quickly move east. The afternoon should be fairly pleasant with sunny skies, westerly winds and highs in the 60s.

We are setting up for a wonderful weekend – more April-like than February.