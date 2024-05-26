Watch CBS News
Heat advisory issued for parts of North Texas on Memorial Day

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far and within one degree of tying a record.

While dewpoints did come down from the near record levels Saturday, we still went into the triple-digit zone in our feel-like temperatures. The dewpoint at DFW peaked at 79° on Saturday. Sunday afternoon dewpoints were in the mid-60s.

Another hot day is expected Monday. A heat advisory is in effect for our southern and eastern counties.

Highs will again land in the 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A weak front is expected to stall over North Texas overnight. After the morning patchy fog clears, storms could develop in the daytime heating. These storms could produce large hail and isolated tornadoes but coverage is expected to low, around 20%.

The better chances of storms start Monday overnight and then again Tuesday night.

A run of more unsettled weather is expected across the week ahead. Severe storms are possible but more likely we'll again be facing flooding threats. The 7-day rainfall outlook is rather impressive as we close the month of May and Meteorological Spring.

The rain chances will at least drop our highs out of the 90s. This will likely end up as a top-10 warmest May in the 124-year record.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 7:51 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

