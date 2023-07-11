Heat Advisory in effect for North Texas until 9 p.m. Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few storms today. Then, get ready for much hotter weather.

As we move through your Tuesday, expect a few storms in parts of North Texas due in part to a stationary front near our area. This setup will keep us unsettled through the morning and the early afternoon before our skies clear.

Storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Today's rain chance is around 40% but highest for our Red River Counties.

Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel even hotter.

In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect for North Texas until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures will range between 105° and 112° through Wednesday.

Remember to take breaks while outdoors, drink lots of water and look before you lock your car, so that your kids and pets are safe from the dangerous heat.

Once we get to Wednesday, it will be sunny and hot, hot, hot! Highs will be around 102°. Feels-like temperatures will be as high as 112° in a few communities.

Highs on Thursday will be around 102°, then around 101° on Friday. Heat alerts will be likely, so start planning ahead for the heat.

This weekend, the heat will continue with highs in the triple digits.