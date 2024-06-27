Heat advisory extended for North Texas again as feels-like temperatures reach up to 110 degrees
NORTH TEXAS – Dangerous heat continues across Dallas-Fort Worth as the weekend nears.
The heat advisory that was initially issued for North Texas on Monday has once again been extended into today and will likely be extended into Friday as well.
Afternoon temperatures will be near 100 degrees but due to the high humidity, it will feel up to 110 degrees for some North Texans.
The frontal boundary that sparked evening storms yesterday has become stalled out across the area and could generate a few more showers this afternoon with daytime heating.
Most areas will remain dry today and any storms that do develop will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.
High pressure builds across North Texas heading into the weekend and the start of next week, keeping us very hot.
To protect yourself and others from the heat, remember to:
- Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles
- Limit your time outdoors, at the very least between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (if you can)
- Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty
- Take frequent breaks in the shade or preferably in air conditioning
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing