Heat advisory expected for North Texas on Friday and likely to continue into the weekend

NORTH TEXAS — Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service upgraded parts of North Texas to an Excessive Heat Warning, our first of the season) through 7 p.m. Thursday. 

With an Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values can reach up to 115°. At times Thursday afternoon, Hillsboro reported 118° for a feels-like temp! The warning is set to expire at 7 p.m., which is when we'll drop our weather alert. 

We do expect a Heat Advisory to continue for the area on Friday. Again, the Heat Advisory means heat index values up to 110°.  

Lows Thursday night will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s, but the humidity doesn't go away overnight. Feels-like temps will likely remain in the mid-80s for most overnight, and then things ramp back up quickly as the sun comes up.  

