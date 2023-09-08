830 teachers earn $7.5 million in bonuses from public charter school system

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Some 830 teachers are getting tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses thanks to the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

Harmony Public Schools says it gave away $7.5 million in bonuses to teachers across 62 campuses and 6 districts. Nine of those teachers in Dallas were given nearly $22,000.

The teachers were split into three categories: recognized, exemplary and master. There were 318 recognized teachers, 354 exemplary teachers and 161 master teachers.

In a statement, the public charter school system said: "At Harmony, the teachers make a positive impact of inspiration and motivation on their students. The importance of our teachers is year round on impacting the next generation of scholars. The appreciation and engagement of our teachers is the backbone the Harmony Public Schools system."