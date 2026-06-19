Fort Worth police chase ends, moments later suspect jumps from bridge

A man being chased by Fort Wort police jumped from a bridge Friday afternoon moments after officers ended the pursuit, police said.

It started around 2:30 p.m., when police were sent to a call in the 2500 block of NE 28th Street, where officers were told a stolen vehicle might be located, said Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada.

Officers were able to find the vehicle, Calzada said, and started to chase the suspect.

"While officers were in pursuit, it was learned that the suspect was suicidal and related to the owner of the vehicle," Calzada said. "Due to this additional information, the pursuit was terminated."

After the pursuit ended, police saw the vehicle stopped on an overpass of Haltom Road over Loop 820 in Haltom City.

Calzada said officers then began issuing orders for the suspect to leave the vehicle, but were told by a passerby that he saw the driver jump off the overpass down onto Loop 820.

"Officers then looked down from the overpass, and the suspect was lying on the ground near the shoulder," Calzada said.

Police began providing medical care until an ambulance could arrive. The man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive his injuries, Calzada said.

No one else was hurt, and the express lanes and two lanes of the freeway were shut down while officers did their investigation.