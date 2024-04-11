Guide dog nicknamed Dogfather retires after fathering over 300 puppies

Nonprofit provides free guide dogs Nonprofit provides free guide dogs for the visually impaired 00:58

A guide dog, appropriately nicknamed the "Dogfather," is retiring after fathering more than 300 puppies.

Guide Dogs, a charity that helps pair dogs with people with vision impairment in the U.K., announced this week that their 9-year-old golden retriever Trigger won't be part of their breeding program any longer.

"Trigger's legacy can be seen in the independence and confidence his progeny has brought to the lives of blind and partially sighted people all over Britain," Guide Dogs said in a news release. Trigger is the father of many guide dogs in U.K. cities, including London, Glasgow and Cardiff, and two of his litters were born abroad in France and the Netherlands.

Trigger is retiring from a guide dog program after fathering more than 300 puppies. Doug Peters/PA Media Assignments

According to Guide Dogs, 294 puppies have been bred by the nonprofit and 29 other pups were bred via assistance dog charities and guide dog schools, making Trigger the father of 323 pups. He is a dad to 39 liters, including one in 2021 that saw 16 puppies, a record for Guide Dogs, the charity said.

His last litter was made up of five daughters named Jenny, Rita, Hermione, Sandy, Indy, and, one son Billy. The 8-week-old puppies were the last of the "Triglets" – a name affectionately given to Trigger's offspring.

Trigger's final litter of five daughters and one son. Doug Peters/PA Media Assignments'.

Janine Dixon, the head of breeding operations at Guide Dogs, said in a statement that the dog's "wonderful, gentle nature and excellent health" made him a "perfect asset" for the breeding program.

"We can't overstate the impact that Trigger has in helping us to provide so many guide dogs for people with sight loss," Dixon said. Nine of his daughters and son Pierre will help bring forward a new generation of guide dogs, Dixon added.

Trigger will remain in Banbury, England with his breeding dog volunteer Sarah Byrne, who will now adopt him after looking after him for the last seven years.

Trigger is retiring after fathering hundreds of puppies. 'Doug Peters/PA Media Assignments