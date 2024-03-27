Watch CBS News
Great spring weather for Rangers' Opening Day

By Scott Padgett

Sunshine is on tap for Opening Day in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — A few showers and isolated storms developed late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours along a weak stalled frontal boundary.

download.png

There is a small chance to see some patchy fog on the southwest sides of North Texas Wednesday night under mainly clear skies. 

The cool morning Thursday gives way to a great day for the Ranger's opening day. It is perfect baseball weather with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s with barely a cloud in the sky. For any tailgaters and those of you getting to Globe Life Field early, make sure you wear sunscreen as you soak up the exciting energy.  

download.png

The nice weather continues through the end of the week as the surface high-pressure system shifts to the southeast leading our highs to warm into the mid-70s Friday afternoon. However, as you make plans to spend time outside Friday keep in mind that the winds will gust to near 30 mph-40mph through the afternoon.  

download.png

The strong southerly flow continues through the weekend and into next week driving our high temps into the 80s for the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday looks to have a mix of sun and clouds but nice and mild with high temps in the lower 80s.

download.png

 Enjoy time outside this weekend because we start April with April showers and storms. 

Rain coverage increases to 40% Monday and up to 60% Monday night as a strong cold front moves through North Texas. There is a potential for strong to severe storms in the forecast with the frontal passage. 

Tuesday morning looks to have some rain sticking around before clouds clear from west to east and cooler air settles into the area. High temps drop from the mid-80s on Monday to only the mid-60s on Tuesday.

download.png
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

