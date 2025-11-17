North Texan dies during hunting accident, officials say

A North Texas resident was killed during a late-night hunting accident, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

It happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 15 in Marion County, the Texas Game Wardens said. Marion County is located along the Texas-Louisiana border, about 35 miles northeast of Longview.

The hunter was only identified as a 45-year-old from Grapevine. The events surrounding the death of the hunter are unclear.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time," the game wardens said on social media.

The Texas Game Wardens encouraged hunters to take safety seriously, saying to always handle firearms as if they are loaded, keep muzzles pointed in a safe direction and unload firearms before placing or removing them from a vehicle.

The Texas Game Wardens are investigating the death.