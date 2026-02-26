Two men killed in Grand Prairie shootout; two 18-year-olds charged with capital murder, police say

Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon after a verbal dispute escalated into a shootout in a Grand Prairie parking lot, authorities said.

Police later arrested two 18‑year‑olds - Cameron Mills and Jeremiah Anderson - in connection with the shooting and charged them with capital murder, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of the shooting in the 2400 block of S. Carrier Parkway. Officers found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshot wounds; he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. A second adult male with gunshot wounds fled to another location, was transported to a hospital, and was also pronounced dead, police said.

Jeremiah Anderson Grand Prairie Police Department

Cameron Mills Grand Prairie Police Department

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identities of the deceased after notifying the next of kin, according to police.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.