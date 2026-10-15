Grand Prairie ISD cancels high school musical after girl cast in male lead role

Grand Prairie ISD has announced it is canceling the production of Little Shop of Horrors after a high school girl was cast in a male role.

Thursday night, the South Grand Prairie student took her concerns directly to the school board.

"Something that is always important to me is using my voice, and I think others should do so as well," Ana Mota said.

Mota was originally cast as Seymour, the play's male lead role. She says district officials stepped in after learning a girl would play the part. She says that when she refused to give up the role, she canceled the entire production.

CBS News Texas

The district says the decision was made to ensure its programs comply with Senate Bill 12.

That legislation restricts diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in public schools.

Tonight, the district is pointing to this language that references developing or implementing activities that reference gender identity.

"We as a board support the decision made by our superintendent, and we want you to know that this has nothing to do with the accomplishments and the talents of our amazing SGP students," Board President Emily Liles said.

"The district was afraid they were teetering the line of the law stated in SB 12 and decided to take extreme precaution," Mota said. "Removing me from the role, they violated Title 9. I was excluded from participation in a program receiving federal financial assistance because I am a female."

Mota says this afternoon, South Grand Prairie announced a replacement production, Frozen. She plans to audition for a role.

"I'm happy with the choice - and ultimately, everyone is just trying to move," she said.

Still, she says what happened to her is not right, and her family is considering taking legal action.