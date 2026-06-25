Grand Prairie firefighter on leave after arrest in Collin County child‑injury case, authorities say

A Grand Prairie firefighter has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest in Collin County on allegations that he injured his child, authorities said.

Clyde Wallace Rembert IV, 27, of Anna Collin County Sheriff's Office

Clyde Wallace Rembert IV, 27, of Anna, was booked into the Collin County Jail and released Saturday after his bond was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Rembert was arrested by the Anna Police Department.

Details of what occurred weren't immediately available.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said the arrest involved an off‑duty incident and confirmed Rembert has been placed on administrative leave.

"At this time, our thoughts remain with the child and family as they navigate this difficult situation," Grand Prairie Fire said in a statement.

The department said it will monitor the criminal case and take any appropriate administrative action based on the outcome and applicable law.

It declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation and the privacy of those involved.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.