Grand Prairie bookkeeper accused of embezzling $1.2 million from elderly Waxahachie couple, federal prosecutors say

A Grand Prairie woman is accused of embezzling at least $1.2 million from an elderly Waxahachie couple while working as their longtime bookkeeper, federal prosecutors said.

Nancy Black, 69, was federally indicted Sept. 15 on 10 counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in connection with the alleged theft from the couple, who had trusted her to manage their finances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Black made her initial court appearance on Wednesday.

"For years, Black allegedly lived a life of financial deception, stealing money and the identity of the family she worked for as a bookkeeper," said Christopher J. Altemus, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation's Texas Field Office, in a news release. "Financial crimes like this one significantly and horribly impact everyday people. There are always victims."

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"Stealing more than a million dollars from a family who relied on you is a profound breach of trust and betrayal of the highest magnitude," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said. "Crimes like this don't just drain bank accounts; they upend lives and inflict lasting hardship."

According to the indictment, Black worked as the couple's bookkeeper from at least 2018 to 2024. She was originally hired by the couple in the early 2000s.

Prosecutors allege Black forged checks payable to herself, used the couple's bank accounts to pay her own credit card bills, and withdrew money from an account she had been told to close more than a decade earlier.

If convicted, Black faces up to 30 years in prison on each bank fraud count and up to two years on each aggravated identity theft count.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.