Grand jury indicts ex-Sanger sergeant accused of excessive force

SANGER (CBSNewsTexas) - A Denton County grand jury has returned an indictment against former Sanger police sergeant Cole Thompson for one count of official oppression and one count of assault.

Sanger police sergeant Cole Thompson Sanger Police Department

They made their decision on March 30, five months after Thompson used physical force and tased a driver during a traffic stop, the department said in a news release.

The incident happened in the 300 Block of Willow Street in Sanger. Investigators said Thompson ordered the driver out of the car. The driver complied, according to police and walked to the rear of his car, where during the attempt to place the driver in handcuffs, Thompson used physical force.

After comparing the use of force report against Thompson's body-worn cameras and in-car camera, the incident warranted further review, according to investigators.

On November 7, 2022, an internal investigation was initiated, and Thompson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The investigation determined that the use of force report was inconsistent with what the video recordings presented, and the use of force was excessive. Thus, on December 9, 2022, Thompson was terminated from the Sanger Police Department.