Gov. Abbott travels to Israel to show support amid war with Hamas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Gov. Abbott arrived in Israel Thursday morning in support of the Israeli people amid the ongoing war with Hamas, according to his office.

Abbott, along with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, plans to meet with officials to learn how Texas can support Israel. They will also be meeting with victims and impacted families.

"There is a deep, enduring bond between Texas and Israel, with the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance embedded in the histories of both our people," Abbott said. "Unfortunately, never has freedom in Israel been more threatened than it is right now-and the people of Israel are vigorously fighting to defend it. I look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of this horrific war and how we can continue to help Israel safeguard their freedom during this trip. Texas stands ready to offer our complete and total support to Israel in their fight against brutal terrorist organizations like Hamas."

In a press release, Abbott's office listed what he's done to "bolster security and combat antisemitism across Texas amid acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas."

Distributing over $4 million in grant funding to 31 Jewish organizations that will support security enhancements

Directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to coordinate with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures across the state

Issuing an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas

Ordering Texas flags lowered to half-staff in honor of lives lost amid act of war in Israel

Bolstering education resources to increase awareness and understanding of the Israel-Hamas war for Texas students

Directing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission to identify ways to quickly report and take pre-emptive action against acts of antisemitism

This is Abbott's third trip to meet with Israeli officials. He first traveled to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016, where he promised Texas would maintain its Iran divestiture policy by strengthening state prohibitions on the investment of public funds in Iran. Later in 2020, Abbott traveled to the country to discuss opportunities for Israel and Texas to collaborate on advancing cybersecurity, energy and robotics sectors.

And in 2018, Abbott sent a cornerstone plaque with the Texas seal to Israel, that he said recounts the Texas-Israel connection.