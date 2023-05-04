Goodwill celebrates opening of new location in Fort Worth, funded by MacKenzie Scott

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Goodwill North Central Texas celebrated the opening of their newest headquarters and career center on Thursday.

In 2020, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $10 million to GNCT, allowing them to purchase the two buildings and expand offerings for their workforce development programs.

"Education and employment are the only proven pathways out of poverty," said David Cox, president and CEO of GNCT. "Indeed, the need for Goodwill's services has never been greater and we are excited to expand employment and education services to break the cycle of poverty for those in our community."

GNCT says they expect to hire 56 full-time staff to help serve an additional 35,000 individuals over the first five years.

The headquarters and career center are located on 2.28 acres along State Highway 121 in the northeast side of Fort Worth.

Since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott has donated over $14 billion to over 1,600 nonprofits, according to her website. Many of those nonprofits are in Texas, including a recent donation to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.