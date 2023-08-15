Good Samaritan killed by intoxicated driver while trying to help hit-and-run victims, Dallas County officials say

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is seeking help to identify a driver involved in a Saturday morning collision that led to a crash which killed a good Samaritan.

A little before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12, officers were sent to eastbound Interstate 30 at 2nd Avenue in response to a "major accident."

Officials said a red tow truck collided with a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van—causing it to spin and face oncoming traffic—and fled the scene.

A good Samaritan then stopped to help, officials said, but was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe while standing by the wrecked van. The victim was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 25-year-old Donald Collins.

The passenger of the van was also taken to a local hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies shortly arrested 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, the driver of the Tahoe, and charged her with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal Dallas County Sheriff's Office

According to a Facebook post written by Adrienne Moses, Collins and his wife recently celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. She said the two were also looking forward to celebrating their daughter's third birthday in a few weeks.

"They were high school sweethearts. He was truly her world," Moses, who said she's a friend of Collins' wife, wrote.

She has since created a GoFundMe for Collins' family in hopes "to alleviate the financial strain that comes with losing a loved one."

Dash camera footage of the red tow truck involved in the initial collision. Dallas County Sheriff's Office

At this time, the sheriff's office is trying to locate the red tow truck and its driver, and asks anyone with information to call detective M. Hernandez at 214-589-2343 or email vcu@dallascounty.org.