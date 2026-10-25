Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country festival draws in crowds, vendors

Texas's largest one-day arts, music, and food festival filled up the heart of downtown Waxahachie until mid-evening on Saturday.

The Crossroads of Texas GO TEXAN Country Festival featured hundreds of vendors, multiple music stages, and a free headline concert.

10 different musical acts took the stage throughout the day, bringing the sounds of country to Ellis County.

It's estimated that tens of thousands of people, along with some of their four-legged friends, attended the 29th annual festival.

People could shop at more than 200 vendors for this year's fair. It even included gluten-free and sugar-free options, as well as more traditional fair-type food. The mom-and-pop shops included everything from pastries and Texas barbecue to candles and jewelry.

Vendor Rob Sellers started the Sellers Bat Company 30 years ago outside of Waco. He makes bats and other wood items by hand.

"I have to sand them for a long time, for 45 minutes of that time. It takes me about an hour and a half for each bat. I also make bat holders that you can hang up on the wall, and it makes it more of a furniture piece," Sellers said.

"All these vendors are mostly Texas vendors. You're spending the money, and it stays in Waxahachie. It stays in Texas, and you can take a little Texas swag home with you," Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said.

CBS News Texas was a proud sponsor of the event.

Planning for next year's festival starts Monday. It's expected to happen on Oct. 23, 2027.