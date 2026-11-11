GM Financial Parade of Lights to return to Fort Worth for the 2026 holiday season

A Fort Worth holiday tradition is back for its 44th year in 2026.

The GM Financial Parade of Lights, Texas' largest illuminated holiday parade, will take place in Downtown Fort Worth at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

This year's theme for the parade is "A Legacy in Lights," meant to honor more than four decades of community tradition while looking forward to a bright future, organizers said. The parade will feature more than 100 professionally designed floats, marching bands, decorated antique cars, horse-drawn carriages and carolers. The specially illuminated grand finale float will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The grand marshal for the 2026 parade is Kyle Birch, the president of North American operations for GM Financial, who is retiring at the end of the year after 28 years at the company. Birch "has played an integral role in driving the company's growth as a leading auto finance provider and one of Downtown Fort Worth's largest corporate employers," organizers said in a statement.

The parade is free to attend, but reserved "Street Seats" are on sale, starting at $19.50 for adults and $15.75 for children.

CBS Texas is a broadcast partner of the parade. For those that cannot make it in person, CBS Texas will air the parade live on KTXA 21 and stream it live on the CBS News Texas streaming channel and social media channels. Encores of the parade will also stream on CBS News Texas throughout the holiday season.