Gloomy skies to clear up in North Texas Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Showers and storms developed along a cold front early Wednesday morning, mainly from I-35 eastward. We didn't have any Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, but we did have a lot of lightning and heavy rain.

The front is now heading toward East Texas and we are looking at a quieter day on the way.

An isolated shower is possible into the lunch hour around the DFW Metroplex...It's nothing severe, but overall the trend will be clearing skies from west to east.

Temperatures will return back to seasonal this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

This front stalls out in southern Texas for the next few days as multiple disturbances move over it, sparking more rain and storms.

The heaviest rain will be focused south of our area but a few showers are possible Thursday, with coverage increasing to 40% on Friday.

Temperatures the next few days are feeling more spring-like with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few of us will wake up to a little rain Saturday morning, but it will be dry by the afternoon.

Planning an Easter Egg hunt Sunday? Well, you are good to go! We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with warming temperatures back in the upper 70s.

And we'll have a quiet start to next week as temperatures jump back into the 80s.

Have a happy Rangers Weather Day!