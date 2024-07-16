Globe Life Field hosts 2024 MLB All-Star Game with 3 Texas Rangers on the roster

Robot bartender at Globe Life Field shakes up orders at the MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON – Tuesday night, the Lone Star State becomes the All-Star state as the 94th MLB All-Star Game takes place at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers are going to be well-represented in tonight's game with three players on the roster – Marcus Semien, Kirby Yates and Corey Seager.

Seager, a two-time World Series MVP, was just named to the American League's All-Star roster Sunday night, marking his fifth All-Star appearance.

Seager has been named to the All-Star team in each of the three seasons since he signed a 10-year contract with the Rangers.

Meanwhile, Semien will start at second base and Kirby Yates will be in the bullpen.

Semien is replacing Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the fan-elected starter, due to a sore left hand after he was hit by a pitch on July 5. Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins has been named by the MLB as the replacement on the A.L. roster for Altuve.

Semien is the first second baseman in the club's history to start back-to-back All-Star Games and is the first Rangers player to accomplish the feat since Adrián Beltré and Josh Hamilton in 2011-12.

"This is an opportunity for us to show off everything we've done in Arlington over the past seven years, to introduce people to Globe Life Field, which we think is the best ballpark in America and do it on a grand stage...not just local but national and international," said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers executive vice president of business operations.