Former NFL player hosts free Dallas all-girls flag football clinic, focused on giving back

You may think of flag football as something for boys, but a former NFL player hosted an all-girls clinic Sunday at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas.

Girlpower Flag Football Dallas is a program for girls ages five through 18. About 100 girls of all experience levels were expected to attend the clinic.

Former St. Louis Rams running back Trey Watts helmed the event, and he hopes to show girls the importance of persevering through struggles. He played as a walk-on at the University of Tulsa.

The Rams signed him as an undrafted free agent, where he had a two-year career in the NFL. Watts has been vocal about being suspended indefinitely from the league for violating the substance-abuse policy. He's now a motivational speaker and author of "The ALTAR Method: From Broken to Restored."

He has a five-year-old daughter and plans on giving back to other young girls.

"My daughter is starting kindergarten this year, and part of why this matters so much to me is wanting girls her age to grow up believing they belong in football too," Watts said.

Girlpower Flag Football Dallas will host clinics in the fall and in the spring of 2027. Click here for more information.