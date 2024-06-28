Gas prices climbing across Texas, U.S. as Fourth of July week approaches

Gas prices across Texas are climbing as the Fourth of July week approaches.

As of June 27, the statewide gas price average is $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA Texas. That's five cents more than the previous week but 11 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers in the El Paso area are paying the most for gas, $3.25 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.

"We anticipate gas prices will be lower this Independence Day compared to last year," said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. "While demand for fuel has been lower in recent weeks, it will likely pick up as AAA anticipates record travel this coming Independence Day."

Travelers elsewhere in the U.S. will be paying a little more for their gas. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas is $3.50, which is five cents more compared to the previous week and six cents less compared to this time last year.

The demand for gasoline has been ticking down, according to the Energy Information Administration. However, AAA anticipates record travel volume for the Fourth, which could lead to an increase in fuel prices.

AAA predicts that this year's Fourth of July travel is going to have the highest volume on record – about 5.6 million Texans are expected to travel during the holiday week, an increase of 5.2% over last year.

"We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest for this holiday ever," said Galen Grillo, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas. "Travel is in high gear this summer with more people not only booking domestic trips, but AAA travel advisors are seeing more international and cruise bookings as many people are taking bucket list vacations."