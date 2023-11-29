Garland police investigating early morning murder-suicide

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas) - He called police and confessed to killing his wife, before Luat Nguyen, 65, reportedly turned the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide happened at 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 1800 block of Vine Drive in Garland.

Arriving officers found the body of Kim Phi Nguyen, 66, with multiple gunshot wounds. They found Luat Nguyen's body in a separate room.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation and evidence found at the scene has led to their conclusion he was responsible for the crime. However, they are still waiting on an official cause of death from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

The investigation is ongoing.