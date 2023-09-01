Garland murder suspects identified, one still at large

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two suspects have been identified in a murder in Audubon Park Monday.

Garland police officers were dispatched to 342 West Oates Road Monday morning, where they found 21-year-old Arturo Pena deceased with a gunshot wound. On Sunday, Pena had been reported missing to the Dallas police.

The two suspects Natalie Navarro, who is 17, and Yordy Martinez, who is 21, have warrants for murder. Navarro is currently in police custody, but initially, the Dallas Police Department had issued an AMBER Alert for her. Meanwhile, Martinez is still at large.

Garland detectives ask if you have any information in regards to Martinez to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.