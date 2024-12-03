Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Funeral service of fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson

By Julia Falcon, Trevor Sochocki

/ CBS Texas

ROCKWALL – Fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Dawson, 27, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 25. Police said he was conducting a traffic stop that evening that led to a foot pursuit. While pursuing the suspect, Dawson was ambushed and shot multiple times.

Police said that despite his critical injuries, Dawson returned fire, striking the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Robert Sparger.

As Greenville and all of North Texas mourn the death of Dawson, CBS News Texas sat down with someone who knew Dawson before he ever put on the badge.

"This was his ultimate dream to be a police officer and serve his community he had that servant heart," said Kevin Quintanar, an old friend of Dawson.

Before he served as a police officer in the Garland Police Department and later the Greenville Police Department, Dawson launched his career in law enforcement as a detention officer in Grand Prairie.  

How to watch the funeral service of Cooper Dawson

  • WhatFuneral service of fallen Greenville Police Officer Cooper Dawson
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30, Rockwall, Texas
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change 

