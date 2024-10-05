Frisco's Kaleidoscope Park hosts opening weekend with live music, farmers market, petting zoo

FRISCO – It's the opening weekend for the Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco. The celebration is the culmination of four years of work.

Events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including food trucks, live music and entertainment, and lots of shopping.

Kaleidoscope Park is an almost six-acre linear park, and it's officially open this weekend with lots of activities for people of all ages.

"We wanted to check it out. It looked cool. We have a little one, so we thought there would be a lot of activities for her to check out, too," said park attendee Britney Urquhart.

Urquhart is one of about 3,000 people expected for the park's opening weekend. She came with her family and 13-month-old daughter.

"The mist area was so much fun. She had a blast, and the playground itself had a lot of really cool slides on it," Urquhart said.

The park starts close to The Star at Frisco with a sculpture combining art and engineering.

"This is 'Butterfly Rest Stop.' It's a sculpture made of twine that could stretch nearly from here to Waco. There are six steel pylons stretching 65 feet into the air," said artist Janet Echelman.

The sculpture lights up at night with purple and hot pink colors. It took Echelman five years to complete, and she designed it with a message in mind.

"The strength is from its ability to adapt and change," Echelman said. "It's resilient, and so I think it speaks to Texas where it can look delicate, but it's fiercely strong."

The children's park is next to Echelman's sculpture.

"It's quite possibly the largest kids' play area in North Texas," said Kaleidoscope Park Executive Director Shawn Jackson.

Opening weekend features a farmers market with various shopping options, as well as a large petting zoo with goats, sheep, and a longhorn.

Furry Friends Dog Park is another attraction. It's the second public dog park in Frisco, where pooches and their owners can have some fun. Happy FurEver Animal Rescue has dogs up for adoption this weekend.

"I hope this is a park where people come and enjoy green space, enjoy art. Frisco is such a great area to live in, and I think people will come from all over North Texas and maybe farther," Jackson said.

The park also has several play areas with events expected throughout the year.

"I know we'll be coming back in the future. It's been great!" Urquhart said.

Opening weekend festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.