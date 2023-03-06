3 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An altercation between four people turned into gunfire, injuring two people.

On March 5 at around 5:17 p.m., Frisco police say there were calls about a shooting at the intersection of Alviso Road and Shasta Drive.

Callers said they saw multiple people fleeing a vehicle. One person was seen laying in the roadway.

When police arrived at the scene, the person was still in the roadway and had multiple gunshot wounds.

A second person was seen fleeing the scene, but was detained by police.

Shortly after, police responded to another call about an injured person at a house in the 10400 block of Attleborough Drive – less than half a mile away from the shooting. There, police found another person with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the injured person, and another person at the house, were related to the first incident.

The two people who were injured were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people have been taken into custody and charged with offenses ranging from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The fourth person remains hospitalized.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Frisco police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.