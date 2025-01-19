Frigid temperatures, possible snow prompt First Alert Weather days for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – The first of three First Alert Weather days is in effect due to dangerously cold wind chills and a low chance of flurries or light snow in North Texas.

A cold front moved in overnight, dropping temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the single digits.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

While there will be some sunshine, the combination of breezy, northerly winds and colder air will create a blustery day. The warmest it will feel is in the mid- to upper-20s by the afternoon.

Clouds are expected to roll in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with temperatures similar to those on Sunday — a frigid morning with afternoon wind chills in the 20s.

Many MLK Day parades have been postponed due to the expected single-digit and low teen wind chills in the morning.

Monday night, North Texas is expecting snow.

With the cold ground and temperatures, there could be minor travel impacts.

Snowfall amounts are expected to remain under a half inch, with most of it being flurries.

Heavier snowfall amounts are expected well south of North Texas, along the coast and into southern Louisiana. New Orleans hasn't seen significant snow in 17 years, and the biggest snowfall in Houston in the last 100 years was 4.4 inches in 1960.

The cold air is expected to hang around North Texas until Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows are not expected to rise above freezing until Saturday.

Please remember to cover plants and pipes, bring in pets and check on neighbors.

