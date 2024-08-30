Friends identify murdered Dallas police officer as Darron Burks

DALLAS – A Dallas police officer was fatally shot Thursday night, authorities said.

Dallas officers responded to an officer in distress call in the 900 block of E. Ledbetter Drive just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

That's where they found the officer, who has been identified by Texas Can Academies as Darron Burks, shot inside his patrol vehicle. Burks was previously a teacher at Texas Can Academies in Dallas. The two officers who responded to the call were also wounded during a shootout with Burks' suspected killer, police said. Dallas Police have not officially identified the officer at this time.

The suspect then allegedly jumped in a car and sped away. Dallas police officers pursued the suspect and the chase ended in the 1000 block of Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville, about 30 miles from the original scene.

According to a CBS News Texas photojournalist at the hospital, DPD chaplains said one of the officers, a man, has superficial wounds, is awake, "in good spirits" and could be released Friday. The other officer who was shot, a woman, has more serious injuries but are non-life-threatening.

According to an online search, Burks was an alum of Dallas' Paul Quinn College and was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Richardson ISD confirmed that Burks graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1998. He was also a member of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church.

Texas Can Academies said he taught from 2006 to 2023.

"During his time with us, Mr. Burks made a lasting impact as a Math teacher, instructional coach, and mentor," the academy said. "His commitment to education and the community profoundly touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Dallas Police Department during this difficult time. His legacy of service will be deeply missed.

This is the first line-of-duty death within the Dallas Police Department since 2022.

Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement Friday morning: "Dallas has lost a hero. We all grieve with the officer's family today, and we pray for a full and swift recovery for the two officers who were wounded.

"This is devastating. In Dallas, we put public safety first. We stand up to violent criminals. We ask our police officers to do dangerous work so the rest of us can sleep peacefully. These dedicated public servants do so with grace, honor, respect, humility and extraordinary courage. And this attack on three of our protectors is nothing short of an attack on our city, our families, and our way of life. We must continue their work to stop violence in our communities. We must never forget their sacrifice. And we must take the time to come together and lift each other up as we mourn our fallen."

A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night from 7:11 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Winners Smokehouse, 1435 N. Hwy 67 Suite 200 in Cedar Hill.