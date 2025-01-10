Watch CBS News
Local News

Freezing fog advisory issued until 9 a.m. Saturday, drivers alerted to icy bridges and overpasses

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Overnight refreezing and icy roads expected as winter weather continues in North Texas
Overnight refreezing and icy roads expected as winter weather continues in North Texas 03:19

NORTH TEXAS – A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday. 

This is when fog forms as super-cooled droplets and adheres to frozen surfaces. This can quickly produce a thin coat of ice on bridges and overpasses that is difficult to see. 

Please drive with care. 

Road melt and snow/slush that survived the afternoon heating has also started to freeze on the roadways. We are already getting reports of this up in Denton County.  

map.png

The ice problems will continue into mid-morning. Highs tomorrow will reach in the mid-40s which will help clear the roads and make this much less of a problem for Sunday morning.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.