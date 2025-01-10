Freezing fog advisory issued until 9 a.m. Saturday, drivers alerted to icy bridges and overpasses

NORTH TEXAS – A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is when fog forms as super-cooled droplets and adheres to frozen surfaces. This can quickly produce a thin coat of ice on bridges and overpasses that is difficult to see.

Please drive with care.

Road melt and snow/slush that survived the afternoon heating has also started to freeze on the roadways. We are already getting reports of this up in Denton County.

The ice problems will continue into mid-morning. Highs tomorrow will reach in the mid-40s which will help clear the roads and make this much less of a problem for Sunday morning.