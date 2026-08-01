Fort Worth launches 90‑day speeding crackdown along Loop 820 and I‑30

A new pilot program began Saturday in Fort Worth to target drivers who speed excessively.

The initiative includes increased police patrols on stretches of Loop 820 and Interstate 30 each day from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., when crashes are statistically most common.

High-risk corridors were identified by analyzing locations where speeds exceeded 80 mph and combining that data with fatality records. Driving too fast accounted for 34% of serious and fatal crashes on the region's highways in 2025.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments and the City of Fort Worth are partnering on the effort, part of the Regional Transportation Council's $57 million safety program, which includes $7 million dedicated to reducing speeding.

Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth is the first city to work with NCTCOG on a program aimed at reducing speeding, crashes, injuries, and fatalities, while also generating data that could support expansion to other cities.

"By working with the Fort Worth Police Department to increase enforcement along key corridors and when serious crashes are likeliest to happen, we're taking a proactive approach to reducing speeding, preventing crashes, and ultimately saving lives," said Natalie Bettger, senior program manager for congestion management and system operations at NCTCOG.

"Targeted enforcement in high-risk corridors helps us address dangerous driving behaviors, while reinforcing our commitment to protecting everyone who travels on Fort Worth's roadways," Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The program will be evaluated after 90 days and may be expanded to other North Texas cities if successful.