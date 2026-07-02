Fort Worth sex offender named state's Featured Fugitive for July, authorities say

A Fort Worth man who failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements is the state's Featured Fugitive for July.

Alejandro Villegas, 32, of Fort Worth Texas Department of Public Safety

The reward for Alejandro Villegas, 32, of Fort Worth, has been increased to $6,000 during July if the tip is received this month and leads to his arrest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says Villegas, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, was arrested by Arlington police in 2017 and sentenced to 36 months of probation. In 2022, he was taken into custody by Grand Prairie police for sexual assault involving a 16-year-old girl and sentenced to 96 months of probation.

He has been wanted out of Tarrant County since January for a probation violation tied to the sexual assault of a child. In March, Fort Worth police issued a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, the state agency said.

According to authorities, Villegas – described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds – has ties to Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

This year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives, sex offenders, and criminal illegal immigrants. That includes 32 sex offenders and eight gang members. More than $61,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that led to arrests, the agency said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submitting a web tip through the DPS website, or submitting a Facebook tip.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.