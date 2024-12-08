Fort Worth police investigate homicide involving siblings

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police are investigating a Saturday night homicide involving two siblings.

Officers from the East Division responded to a shooting call on Arbor Ridge Drive at approximately 7:03 p.m., the department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found an individual dead inside the home. Authorities also found the person responsible for the shooting and detained him at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 40-year-old Aurdie Evans.

Police confirmed the victim and the shooter as siblings involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

As of now, police have not made any arrests.