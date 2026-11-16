Fort Worth PD searching for murder suspect after overnight shooting

Fort Worth detectives are looking for a shooting suspect after officers found a man dead in his front yard early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Northeast 38th Street near Decatur Avenue in the Diamond Hill neighborhood at around 1:30 a.m., FWPD said in a statement. They found the victim had been shot in the front yard. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said that officers learned the victim was in the yard when he was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspect.

"At some point during the confrontation, gunshots were exchanged, the victim was struck by gunfire, and the other individual fled the scene," police said.

Detectives may know the suspect's identity, police said, but anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4222 or submit an anonymous top through crime stoppers at 817-469-8477.

The victim has not yet been identified.