Tarrant County pastor back in jail, steps away from preaching

Pastor Alonzo Diego Fuller, the 40-year-old Journey Fort Worth Church pastor, is back in the Tarrant County Jail in connection with a sexual assault case.

His attorney, Bret E. Martin, says Fuller's latest trip to jail is for a bond violation stemming from what he described as a GPS issue.

It marks Fuller's third stint behind bars connected to the case.

"And honestly, I never imagined that I'll be making a video like this," Fuller said in a June 14 video. "But today it's not about explaining everything that has happened to me. And it's not about me defending myself today."

For more than 25 minutes, Fuller looked straight into the camera and spoke about jail, his faith, his family, and his future in the pulpit.

"So maybe the question is not, why is this happening to Journey House family?" Fuller said. "Maybe the question is, can we remain faithful while it's happening? Can we keep praying while it's happening?"

Fuller indicted on two counts

Journey Fort Worth Church

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Fuller on two counts earlier this year.

According to the indictment reviewed by CBS News Texas, the first count alleges Fuller used his position as a clergyman and spiritual adviser to exploit the emotional dependency of a female and sexually touch her without her consent.

The second count alleges Fuller enticed and lured a person younger than 18 into conduct involving sexual activity.

Martin told CBS News Texas that the alleged victim is an adult, not a child.

Fuller has denied the allegations.

CBS News Texas previously reached out to Fuller in jail for an interview. He declined, saying he needed to speak with his attorney.

"There was moments that hurt me to my core"

In the June 14th video, Fuller said he spent 34 days away from his family, church and life after being jailed.

"There was moments that hurt me to my core," Fuller said. "Man, there was moments where I was just crying, moments when I missed my wife, I missed my children, I missed my church, I missed all of y'all."

But Fuller told viewers he also found purpose behind bars.

"God taught and reminded me about a powerful lesson that I will never forget," he said. "No season is beyond his purpose."

Fuller said he witnessed a fight while incarcerated and began praying. When someone asked who was praying, Fuller said he prayed louder.

According to Fuller, the fight stopped and the atmosphere changed. He said those small moments eventually led to Bible study and prayer with other inmates in the days that would follow.

Fuller also reflected on difficult periods earlier in his life.

"When I was homeless, sleeping in the back of a church, he sheltered me," Fuller said of God. "When I felt forgotten, dude, remember me. When I think about it, he's always been faithful."

Fuller back in Tarrant County Jail

Fuller, who co-pastors Journey House Church with his wife, is now back in jail.

Martin describes the latest arrest as a bond violation involving a GPS issue.

Court records reviewed by CBS News Texas also show that a plea has been offered in the criminal case: a 10-year deferred adjudication and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Martin said the defense is not interested in the offer even though the document looks signed and unaccepted.

Fuller has not been convicted of the charges against him.

Fuller says he will step away from public preaching

Three arrests connected to the case have also produced a decision about Fuller's public ministry.

"I've decided that I'm going to step back from public preaching for a season," Fuller said. "Not because I'm quitting, not because I'm leaving, not because I've lost faith in God or the church, the opposite."

Fuller said he needs time for his family and his legal fight.

"I need time to heal, rest, and focus on my family and fight this battle the right way," he said.

Then Fuller turned the message back to the church.

"Journey House was never built around one preacher," he said. "It was built around one Savior, and his name is Jesus, not Diego."

CBS News Texas has not been able to locate the alleged victim for comment.