Fort Worth man charged with capital murder in deaths of wife and mother-in-law, Azle police say

A Fort Worth man is in custody and faces two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and mother-in-law, according to the Azle Police Department.

Joseph Gordon, 64, of Fort Worth Azle Police Department

Joseph Gordon, 64, was taken into custody Thursday by Texas Rangers after investigators used Flock camera data and evidence collected at the crime scene to identify him, authorities said.

A Flock camera reads license plates and helps police identify vehicles that may be connected to crimes.

Officers and firefighters responded to a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of Stewart Bend Court at about 9:30 a.m. and found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victims were identified as a mother and daughter.

Azle police investigators and Texas Rangers later determined Gordon was responsible for the killings of his wife and mother-in-law, according to authorities.

As of Thursday evening, Gordon was being processed into the Parker County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional information.

CBS News Texas said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.